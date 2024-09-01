Norristown, Pennsylvania, holds concert days after fire heavily damaged Fire Chief's Memorial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Music has a way of uplifting your spirit. And that's exactly what neighbors in Norristown, Pennsylvania, needed after a fire heavily damaged the city's beloved Fire Chief's Memorial.

The fire also happened at the worst time. It damaged the building just days before it was set to host Sunday's summer concert series. However, the community was determined to make sure the show went on.

"I love that everybody rallied together and put this together in such short notice," said Jeanette Hewitt, who lives in Norristown.

Norristown officials had no plans to cancel. They quickly scrambled to move the location to a nearby baseball field.

"We pulled out all the stops to make this happen because I know how much it means to this community," Norristown Fire Chief Tom O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said the investigation continues into what caused the fire, but he said it was suspicious in nature.

He said the fire may have damaged the memorial, but said he wasn't going to let the same thing happen to the community's spirit.

"I'm not going to let a fire stop the good things happening in the community," he said.

"It was devastating when it happened. The memorial was nice. It's been there since I was a little kid," said Elevie Taylor, who also lives in Norristown.

Community members called the fire a tragedy and they're hoping the memorial is rebuilt.

"I feel like it's going to rise like a phoenix," Caroline Clancy said.