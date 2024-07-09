Campers stay cool at JCC summer camps in South Jersey as temperatures continue to climb

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- As temperatures continue to climb, summer camps are in full swing. Staff members at JCC Camps at Medford are doing everything they can to keep campers cool.

"This has definitely been a tough heat start to the summer," said Jared Kaufman, associate camp director. "Seems like we haven't had a reprieve."

But Kaufman said staff are prepared.

"Everyone's ready for it. We knew it was coming at some point," he said.

Kaufman said they work to integrate water into as many camp activities as possible.

"So maybe the kids have soccer, but instead of just traditional soccer, we have sprinkler soccer or we will do soccer for the first 10 minutes and then water games after that," Kaufman said. "So it's a lot of adapting to make it work and keep the kids cool."

Mason Rosenbaum, a 17-year-old lifeguard, said he keeps an eye on kids even when they step outside the water because he doesn't want them to get heat exhaustion.

"Usually if they're in the water, they're fine but sometimes they play volleyball," he said. "Just checking in and making sure they're drinking water and if one of them is not looking so well we will take them under the tent where it's nice and shady. We want to make sure to take care of them."

Dalia Shapiro, age 8, is one of the 1,600 campers over the course of eight weeks. She said she loves taking swim lessons there.

"The pool's very refreshing," Shapiro said.

She also doesn't mind a good frozen treat.

"We have a lot of ice cream and water, ice and popsicles," she said.

At the Katz JCC Camp in Cherry Hill, Amy Stanley, director of early childhood, said most of their activities are indoors. But when they head outside, they take measures to stay cool.

"They've gotta stay hydrated. That's the key," she said. "Really keeping them under the shade and outside for limited amounts of time just to make sure that they're not overheating."