Philadelphia region under heat advisory as above-average temperatures continue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are under a NEXT Weather Alert and a heat advisory for the entire region through Wednesday evening. Tuesday will be the sixth day of this current heatwave with highs expected to hover in the mid 90s with a heat index (feels-like temperatures) up to 105 degrees.

Because of the cumulative effect of warm nights and hot days, it is important to stay hydrated and stay cool. Don't forget the pets: They need shade or an indoor space with cool water.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible the next few days with brief downpours providing relief from the heat. However, most of the area will remain dry, and any storms that develop are not expected to reach severe limits.

Philadelphia averages thirty 90-degree days each year, and we have already seen 16 90-degree days this year — and most of our hot season is still ahead of us.

This is also our eighth consecutive month of above-average temperatures.

Relief from the heat may be headed our way by Thursday and Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl cross our region. A cold front will settle across the Delaware Valley and act as the focal point for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. The rain may be heavy at times with the possibility of localized flooding.

There will also be more fog down the shore each day this week. As the warm, moist air moves over the colder ocean water fog forms with visibilities dropping below ¼ of a mile at times.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 96, low of 76, NEXT weather alert day

Wednesday: High of 93, low of 78, NEXT weather alert day

Thursday: High of 89, low of 77, scattered storms

Friday: High of 85, low of 73, heavy storms

Saturday: High of 91, low of 72, showers, storms

Sunday: High of 93, low of 73, hot again

Monday: High of 95, low of 74, mostly sunny

