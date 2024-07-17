Excessive heat causing NJ Transit delays that could last days. See the list of impacted lines.

NJ Transit says excessive heat could mean delays for days NJ Transit says excessive heat could mean delays for days 04:06

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- NJ Transit says the excessive heat is causing equipment issues, and riders should expect delays and cancellations for days.

The agency posted on social media overnight, saying the scorching temperatures may impact travel for the next 48 to 72 hours.

"Customers may experience delays and it may be necessary to cancel or combine trips," the agency posted.

Nine different lines are facing delays for the Wednesday morning commute.

Atlantic City

Main-Bergen County

Montclair-Boonton

Morris & Essex

Northeast Corridor

North Jersey Coast

Pascack Valley

Raritan Valley

River Line



Officials say the heat is causing issues to air conditioning units and other electronic components. Maintenance crews are working around the clock to make repairs and restore the affected equipment.

Another blow for NJ Transit riders

CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian spoke with riders Wednesday morning who said they were frustrated, but not surprised, by the latest service impacts.

"I think it's a deferred investment, right? So at the end of the day, the equipment's not modern, they've deferred reinvesting in the things that need to be done. It's a deferred investment, and we're paying the price as commuters," one man said. "I think I'm disappointed in the state government."

Riders also noted the delays come on the heels of a recent 15% fare hike.

Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy joined NJ Transit and Amtrak as they announced steps to address the ongoing issues and expedite investigations.