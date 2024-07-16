Today could be NYC area's hottest day of 2024 so far. Maps show which records are in jeopardy.

First Alert Weather: On track for hottest day of the year around NYC area

NEW YORK -- It's expected to be the hottest day of the year so far in New York City, as the area hits another heat wave Tuesday.

The First Alert Weather team has issued a Red Alert through Wednesday due to excessive heat and humidity, along with the risk of severe thunderstorms.

A heat advisory has been issued through Wednesday for most of the area. Feels-like temperatures will be around 95 to 105 degrees.

An excessive heat warning has also been issued through Wednesday for central and southern New Jersey, where feels-like temperatures will be around 100 to 110 degrees.

Finally, an air quality alert will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday for most of the area due to ground level ozone.

NYC heat wave could set record highs

Tuesday starts off warm and muggy before the stifling heat and humidity and scattered thunderstorms arrive late in the afternoon, particularly north and west of the city.

Feels-like temperatures will hit 100 to 105 degrees, with near-record highs in some locations. LaGuardia Airport, where the record sits at 97 degrees, is forecast to hit 98.

The storms are expected to last into the evening, and some could be severe.

The heat wave likely continues Wednesday, along with scattered thunderstorms and feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees.

As for the rest of the week, the heat and humidity are expected to break and skies are expected to clear Thursday, with highs in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Excessive heat explained

