Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – Eagles-Packers, Auto Show, Wings' Bark in the Bowl, more

The 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show begins this weekend. Here's what you can expect to see.

New year, new events to be highlighted in the City of Brotherly Love! Happy 2025, Philly, let's get started.

While the holiday season has come to a close, there are still plenty of fun cold-weather festivities happening in the city to help create that Hallmark winter wonderland feeling.

This weekend, we're also highlighting the Eagles vs. Packers wild-card matchup, a special kind of spectator experience at the Philadelphia Wings Bark in the Bowl, the Philadelphia Auto Show, "MJ the Musical" and much more.

Here's a list of events happening this weekend in the Philadelphia area.

Eagles vs. Packers Wild Card Round

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off in the playoffs for only the fourth time in NFL history, with the game set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Green Bay enters the contest on a two-game losing streak to end the regular season and will be without their deep threat wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson tore his ACL in Week 18 during a 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Eagles fans have been on the edge of their seats all week waiting for an update on Jalen Hurts. Well, the franchise quarterback is set to return after missing time due to a concussion suffered in Week 16's 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders. Hurts was a full participant in Thursday's practice and will play in the Wild Card matchup.

Some fans may bring extra energy to the game, especially after failing to see Saquon Barkley go for Eric Dickerson's rushing record.

Tickets for the game start at $167, with standing-room-only tickets available for as low as $150.

Philadelphia Auto Show

Beep, beep! The Philadelphia Auto Show is ripping and roaring its way back into Philadelphia this weekend, ready to showcase everything from classic cars to whips that have appeared in Hollywood blockbusters like "Twisters," "Fast & Furious 9," "Stranger Things" and more! There's also a test track where you can test-drive vehicles!

The auto show kicks off Friday night with a black-tie tailgate for big spenders — general admission starts Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and the show continues through Monday, Jan. 20. Hours and ticket information are on the auto show's website. General admission tickets are $20 with lower prices for military, children 7-12 and seniors 62 years old and older.

Check out some of the highlights from the 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show.









76ers vs. Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New Orleans Pelicans in a Friday night matchup in South Philly. Fans are all too familiar with the weekly "will they, won't they" game regarding the playing status of the Sixers' big 3. Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to a foot injury, while Paul George was listed as probable on the NBA injury report.

The 15-20 Sixers are fighting to reach .500 and stay in the playoff hunt. Tyrese Maxey, averaging 25.5 points per game, is the lone star who has consistently been on the court, leading the team through a turbulent season.

The Pelicans, sitting with the second-worst record in the league, will get a boost with the return of their centerpiece, Zion Williamson, who missed Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tickets are available starting at just $14.

Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Cutter Gauthier said he had the Anaheim Ducks' Dec. 28 game against the Philadelphia Flyers circled on his calendar. Well, Flyers fans have had Jan. 11 circled on theirs.

Gauthier and the Ducks are in town Saturday for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. It will be Gauthier's first-ever game in Philadelphia after the 2022 fifth-overall pick refused to sign, train, or even communicate with the Flyers. Philadelphia traded Gauthier to Anaheim last season for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick.

It's fair to say that Gauthier will not get a warm welcome from the Flyers faithful.

Tickets to see the Flyers vs. Ducks this Saturday night start at $80.

Wings vs. Roughnecks

Watch Philadelphia's favorite men's lacrosse team alongside your favorite furry friend from stadium seats this Saturday. That's right, this weekend, the Philadelphia Wings are welcoming spectators to bring their pups to be part of the Bark in the Bowl game, presented by CBS Philadelphia.

Wings fans! Bark in the Bowl presented by @CBSPhiladelphia is this Saturday! 🐾 Bring your furry friends and join us as we take on the Calgary Roughnecks at 1 PM. Don’t miss the action – It's going to be wag-tastic! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/p3t2ru3Ufv — Philadelphia Wings (@NLLwings) January 7, 2025

The 3-1 Wings are taking on the 2-1 Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. Tickets to see the Wings and be a part of the "paw-some" Bark in the Bowl start at $1.









East Passyunk Opera Project hosts final "Love Notes 4 Philly" event

The East Passyunk Opera Project's annual production benefiting Philadelphia charities will take its final bow this weekend. "Love Notes 4 Philly" mixes East Passyunk Opera Company artists and Society Hill Dance Academy performing songs celebrating community.

Katrina Thurman, East Passyunk Opera Project's general and artistic director, said tickets cost $35 and include two Top Dog Cocktails. Thurman says a new strawberry margarita flavor will be reserved for people who donate men's clothing.

The performances include artists from The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"This series started during the COVID pandemic, and we wanted to bring [a] series about love to our audience," Thurman said. "Our first concert was Love Notes, all about romantic love. And then we did Love Notes, Sour Notes, about toxic love. Then, we moved to self-love. And then this year, again, it's love of community. We feel that community is active rather than passive."

A portion of the proceeds from "Love Notes 4 Philly" will go toward local organizations Circle Thrift and Homies Helping Homies.

The event is Saturday and starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Society Hill Dance Academy, located at 1919 East Passyunk Ave in South Philadelphia. Tickets can be purchased online.

"MJ the Musical" at the Academy of Music

A dangerously good musical has made its way to South Broad Street in Philadelphia. The Academy of Music is hosting "MJ the Musical" now through Jan. 19. The multi-Tony Award-winning show tells the story of making the pop icon's 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Secure your ticket to this "Thriller" of a show online now.

Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show

Model train collectors and locomotive enthusiasts, oh boy, do we have the spot for you this weekend. Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show is coming to The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, this Saturday and Sunday. This collector's dreamscape will feature over 400 tables of trains for sale, showcase more than 90 exhibitors from across the U.S., massive model train displays, free workshops, test tracks and more!

The show is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. However, ticket sales are limited to cash-only in person.

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Even though the holidays may be over, you can still celebrate Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square until Sunday. A Longwood Christmas is more magical than ever, thanks to the opening of Longwood Reimagined, an experience that includes new indoor and outdoor gardens. Tickets for this final weekend of A Longwood Christmas are available online.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at City Hall

Nothing says Hallmark quite like an ice skating adventure around the holidays. Lucky for us, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park is open for the season through Feb. 23. Skaters are encouraged to book their sessions online in advance. Ticket sales are limited in person. You can also BYOIS (bring your own ice skates) and just pay the admission charge.

Winter fun in Franklin Square

Stop by Franklin Square for several winter wonderland activities, including the Electrical Spectacle, a light show featuring music and thousands of colorful lights that run every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to closing time.

Franklin Square also offers games like Chilly Philly Mini Golf and Street Curling. And, of course, what winter wonderland is complete without a seasonal sweet treat and cocktail?

Winter in Franklin Square is open all season through Feb. 23.