Philadelphia Auto Show 2024: The best place to learn about cars without the pressure to buy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Auto Show kicked off Saturday featuring classic, exotic, practical and everything in between. Organizers are expecting about 200,000 people to come to the auto show over the course of the nine day event.

Our Madeleine Wright got to take a spin around in a Volkswagen ID.4 on the auto show's E-track.

Aside from test driving a car, there are about 600 vehicles you can look at on the Pennsylvania Convention Center's floor.

Car lovers will find everything from the affordable to the expensive, the antique to the modern luxurious, and of course, gas-powered and electric vehicles.

One new thing about the auto show this year is Custom Alley, which is a 130,000-square-foot area where owners put their customized vehicles on display.

Organizers say one of the biggest attractions of the auto show is that you can learn about a car you're interested in without the pressure of having to buy it.

"It's 600,000 square feet of the Garage Mahal Automotive, Auto-rama and so it means there's something for everybody," said Kevin Mazzucola, executive director of the Philadelphia Auto Show. "So, it is a unique thing in our marketplace that comes here once a year. And it's the internet in reverse, right? Because you tangibly can see and look at the vehicles rather than on the computer screen. And I think that's even more unique than it's ever been in the digital world."

The Philadelphia Auto Show is open until 9 p.m. Saturday and reopens Sunday at 10 a.m.

Hours and ticket information are on the auto show's website.

General admission tickets are $20 with lower prices for military, children 7-12 and seniors 62 years old and older.