Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears NFL concussion protocol, "ready to roll" for Packers game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, putting him in position to start Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday.

Hurts returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and was a full participant Thursday.

Sirianni said Hurts had a "really good" week of practice and is "ready to roll."

"We're always careful with him. He's our quarterback, so we always want to be careful with him," Sirianni said. "We always think about his health first and foremost. Because you never want him not to be on the field. You always want Jalen Hurts on the field. You always feel better when Jalen Hurts is on the field."

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown missed another practice Friday, his second straight with a knee injury and rest. Brown was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Sirianni said the Birds' full injury report will be available after practice, but the team is giving Brown rest.

"At this stage of the season, [it's] been a long road," Sirianni said. "So, giving him some rest yesterday to make sure he's in the best shape he can be on Sunday."

Sirianni said he isn't worried about Hurts and Brown's lack of practice reps before Sunday's postseason game.

"They've got a lot of reps together," the Eagles' head coach said. "A lot of reps together. So that's not a concern of mine. I just feel like we're in a good spot going into this game.

Philadelphia is heading into the playoffs with a different vibe than last season, and the Eagles are crediting Sirianni for the culture change.

The Eagles and Packers kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.