Flyers' 2024-25 season starts after dark. Here are highlights from Philadelphia's schedule release.

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers fans excited for the Matvei Michkov era will have to stay up after dark to see his NHL debut.

The Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday announced its 2024-25 regular-season schedule, which opens with a four-game West Coast trip.

Philadelphia begins the season against Rick Tocchet's Canucks in Vancouver on Oct. 11, then head to Calgary, Edmonton and Seattle. All four games begin at 10 p.m. ET.

The Flyers then host the Canucks in their home opener on Oct. 19. It's the third time in four years the Flyers will face the Canucks in their home opener.

Some highlights of the Flyers' 2024-25 schedule:

Philadelphia will play 10 games in March, the highest of any month

The Flyers have a seven-game homestand in March, also a season high

March also sees a season-high five-game road trip, from March 17-25

The schedule has 13 back-to-back games, one more than last season

Philly will play three games in four nights 11 times and four games in six nights 13 times

Philadelphia will end the 2024-25 season in Buffalo on April 17, 2025.

The Flyers' full schedule can be seen on their website or at this link.