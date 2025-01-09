Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts upgraded to full participant, WR A.J. Brown misses practice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, signaling that he's good to go against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Hurts returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant after he suffered a concussion against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. He's also dealing with a left finger injury. The concussion forced Hurts to miss the final two games of the season.

Hurts' teammates said he looked "really sharp" on Wednesday.

"He brought a lot of energy," Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "He was out there in short sleeves. I've been in his position before with a concussion, and when you miss time, you try to find ways to get back as fast as you can. I think he did a great job dealing with that and coming back as sharp as he did today. I thought he had a phenomenal practice."

While Hurts is progressing from his concussion, wide receiver A.J. Brown did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury and rest, the team said. Brown was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.

If Brown can't play on Sunday, it would be a significant blow to Philadelphia's passing game. He led the Eagles in receiving with 1,079 yards on 67 catches and had seven touchdowns.

Brown missed the Eagles' playoff game last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury and the offense struggled in a 32-9 loss.