Why Eagles' biggest concern entering playoffs isn't Jalen Hurts' health

After a season where the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East and Saquon Barkley set franchise records, the Birds will face the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The No. 2 seed Eagles and No. 7 seed Packers will kick off Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

RELATED: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices for 1st time since suffering concussion: "He looked really sharp"

Before the game, CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen sat down with former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie, who currently works as a host on SportsRadio 94WIP, for a "Gallen of Questions," which airs on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on PHILLY57 and CBS News Philadelphia.

Jalen Carter will "explode onto the world stage"

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl this season after a stellar rookie year in 2023, and Ritchie expects the former Georgia product to shine in the playoffs.

"Right now, get ready, Jalen Carter is going to explode onto the world stage because people don't really realize how great he is," Ritchie said. "Across the county, they've heard a little bit. They've seen a game here and there when the Eagles play. Right now, we are the No. 1 defense in the NFL in terms of yardage. We are a group that has one physical dominator up front. Really, the strength of our defense is the linebacking core and the secondary and the guys up front are getting it done because of the merits of the linebackers and the safeties of the secondary being so tight.

"Jalen Carter is special, and he's going to open everyone's eyes because he's double and triple-teamed and still making plays. He's about to explode into national conscience this weekend, next weekend, the weekend after that because he's going to be making ridiculous plays that help our team in the postseason when it matters the most."

Jordan Davis #90 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles react against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 29, 2024 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

In 16 games this season, Carter had 42 total tackles, including 12 for loss, 16 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. He was recently named to the NFLPA's All-Pro team, which is voted on by his peers.

Ritchie is concerned about Jake Elliott entering playoffs

For most of his eight-year career with the Eagles, Jake Elliott has been reliable. He's made big field goals in the regular season and playoffs, including when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

But Elliott has struggled in the 2024 season. He's made 28 of 36 field goals this season, or 77.8%, which is the second-worst mark of his career. Elliott had his lowest field goal percentage since 2020, when he made 73.7% of his field goals.

Elliott has struggled mightily on field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer. He's 1 for 7 from 50 yards or more this season, one of the worst marks in the league among kickers in 2024.

Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 8, 2024 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Ritchie said Elliott needs to be way better in the playoffs if the Eagles want to win the Super Bowl.

"When every point matters this much, I feel a little frightened by the proposition that we might have to put our faith on the kicker from 50 plus when it matters most," Ritchie said. "Is he ready to take that kick? Is Nick [Sirianni] going to have to adjust his decision-making because our kicker can't make it far?"

Prediction for Eagles-Packers

Ritchie didn't give an exact score prediction, but he believes the Birds will win easily over the Packers.

"I think the Eagles will crush Green Bay," he said. "I think we are much more talented. Their play lately has taken a bit of a dip. There's something to be said for the way you enter the postseason. We are feeling pretty good about ourselves, we're fully rested, we are so talented and they've struggled in recent weeks. I do think we are much better than Green Bay, especially now that they've lost Christian Watson."

The Packers lost Watson, the team's top deep threat, to a torn ACL in Week 18 in a loss against the Chicago Bears. The team was already without top cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. Fernando Llano/AP

The status of Packers quarterback Jordan Love is also worth monitoring as Sunday approaches. Love exited Sunday's game against Chicago with a sore throwing elbow. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

If Love can't play, backup quarterback Malik Willis would start for Green Bay. Willis made two starts this season, and the Packers won both games while Love was sidelined.