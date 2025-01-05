Philadelphia Eagles to face Green Bay Packers in wild card round of NFL playoffs. Here's what to know.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs next weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's everything you need to know before the matchup between the Eagles and Packers next weekend.

Which day will the Eagles-Packers play?

At the moment, it's unclear which day the No. 2 seed Eagles will host the No. 7 seed Packers in Philly.

NFL playoff games are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the wild card round next week. Two games will be played on Saturday, three will be played on Sunday, while one game will be played on Monday night.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. Fernando Llano / AP

Eagles beat Packers season opener

The wild card matchup between the Eagles and Packers won't be the first time the two teams have met this season.

The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-29, in the season opener in Brazil.

Saquon Barkley scored three total touchdowns in the win for the Eagles and rushed for 109 yards on 24 carries.

A.J. Brown also had a big day for the Eagles in the Week 1 win with five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.