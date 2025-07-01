Eric Gordon returning to Philadelphia 76ers for 2025-26 season

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing back veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon for the 2025-26 season, the team announced on Tuesday night.

The Sixers didn't announce the terms of the deal, but PHLY Sports' Derek Bodner reports the deal is for the one-year minimum of $2.29 million. Gordon declined his player option over the weekend, which was for $3.4 million.

Gordon, who will turn 37 years old in December, signed with the Sixers before the 2024-25 season, when the team felt way short of their championship expectations and dealt with several injuries.

Gordon's 2024-25 season was cut short as the veteran only played 39 games, including 13 starts. He averaged 6.8 points and shot 40.9% on 3-pointers.

Gordon, who is entering his 18th NBA season, missed the last few months of the season due to an injury to his right wrist. He underwent successful surgery in February.

Gordon played with Sixers incoming rookie VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, on the Bahamian National Team last year before the 2024-25 season.

The Sixers have had a quieter offseason compared to 2024, when the team signed Paul George to a max contract and extended Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

So far this offseason, the Sixers have reportedly signed former Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford, and Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond have each opted into their player options. The team also lost forward Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks in free agency, according to ESPN.