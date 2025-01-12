Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown on reading book on sidelines vs. Packers: "It gives me a sense of peace"

A.J. Brown didn't have a big game in the Philadelphia Eagles' 22-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but he caught the attention of plenty of people by what the TV broadcast spotted.

Brown was seen on the sideline during the TV broadcast reading a book called "INNER EXCELLENCE: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life" by Jim Murphy.

Brown said he brings the book to every game, and it was the first time he was caught reading it.

"It gives me a sense of peace," Brown said.

"My teammates call it the recipe," he added. "That's the first time y'all got me on camera. But that's not the first game. It got a lot of points in there. It got a lot mental parts about it because for me this game is mental. I physically feel like I can do anything and everything, but I have to make sure my mentals are good. It's something how I refresh every drive regardless if we score a touchdown or I drop a pass. I always go back to that book every drive and just refocus."

Brown finished the win over the Packers with one catch for 10 yards on three targets. He didn't put up his usual monster numbers that landed him another All-Pro team nod, but he did have a big block that helped tight end Dallas Goedert score a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts started off the game by completing his first six passes, but the passing game struggled for the majority of the wild-card round win. Hurts completed 13 of his 21 passes for 121 yards for two touchdowns with no turnovers and had a 111.4 quarterback rating.

Brown said he's sure Hurts wishes he had some plays back but that he would have to watch the film to dissect what the Packers were doing defensively. But Brown made it clear that he wasn't reading the book on the sidelines because he was frustrated.

"No, I was not frustrated at all," Brown said. "I figured that's what y'all probably thought. I wasn't frustrated. Why do y'all always think I'm frustrated? I read the book. I like to read."

Hurts said that he's never seen Brown read on the sideline, but he's seen the book in his hands.

"Everybody has a different thing and finds their flow in different ways, so that's how he chooses to do it," Hurts said.

Eagles fans didn't hesitate to find the book online. Fans have started leaving reviews on the book on Amazon, and most of them had five stars.

"AJ Brown reads it, so it must be good GO BIRDS," Rosemary B. Casey wrote.

"I bought this book because AJ Brown inadvertently recommended it. 😊," Heather B wrote.