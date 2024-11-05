Warm Election Day before chance to end dry weather streak in Philadelphia region

Election Day 2024 is finally upon us and the weather in the Philadelphia area looks ideal for getting out to the polls. There may be some patchy fog in spots this morning but nothing too widespread, and any lingering clouds and fog will mix out quickly.

You won't have to worry about bringing an umbrella or a heavy coat as you wait at your local polling place – we expect increasing amounts of sunshine through the day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Our previous warmest presidential Election Day was 76 degrees back on Nov. 8, 1936, and it looks like we may match that on Tuesday.

We will not have the warmest Nov. 5, however. The record high for this day of the year is 80 degrees.

The Philadelphia region has now gone 37 days without measurable rain at Philadelphia International Airport. We could see a small chance of rain midweek, but it's not likely to amount to anything measurable. A real chance of breaking this dry streak is coming this weekend.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, and we are chasing another record. Our forecast is 80 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above average. The record is 79 in 1948. If we hit 80, it would be the second latest 80-degree day on record, the latest being Nov. 15, 1993, when we got to 81. The most recent 80-degree November day was on Nov. 4, 2015.

We then cool down after that potential record Wednesday.

More chances to break dry weather streak

Another weak front crosses the region Wednesday evening into Thursday with spotty showers possible south of the city through midday Thursday. There is a tiny chance it could deliver the 0.01 inches of rain required to end our record dry streak but it is more likely to fizzle just like the past four fronts, leaving us dry.

Friday temperatures drop to the 60s under mostly sunny skies, and nice weather will be with us into the weekend – but that may change on Sunday.

A more organized system will take aim at the area and Sunday is looking like an unsettled day with our first real chance for measurable rain in over a month.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Warm for voters. High 76

Wednesday: Record warmth. High 80, Low 62

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 73, Low 63

Friday: Nice day. High 67, Low 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 64, Low 45

Sunday: Finally some rain. High 64, Low 43

Monday: Some sun and a shower. High 69, Low 56

