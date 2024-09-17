Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, taking extra precautions to secure November's general election

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County in Pennsylvania is taking extra precautions to secure the general election on Nov. 5, including the creation of a nine-member threat assessment management unit charged with investigating threats related to the election.

"This threat assessment management unit will not only react to threats but proactively uncover threats," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

It was three years ago when a man opened fire on the Montgomery County Democratic Committee's office on East Airy Street in Norristown in January 2021. Anthony Nero was charged and convicted of making terroristic threats.

"No one was harmed when three gunshots were fired into the campaign office because no one was there," Montgomery County Board of Elections Chair Neil Makhija said. "But the incident still told us there are things we can do and there are steps we can take to prevent acts of violence."

Montgomery County has established a tip line at (610) 292-2024 where people can call to report suspicious activity or irregularities related to the election.

"There's some chatter out there about disruption this election," Steele said. "I want to be very clear and my remarks are going to go to this. If you're thinking about doing that, don't do it here."

Many people in Norristown said they feel safe casting their ballot.

"This is my first time," Jasmin Martinon, from Pottstown, said. "I'll definitely make sure to vote this election."

Officials are taking steps to make the process easier than ever.

"We have doubled our voter services satellite offices from four to eight," Montgomery County Board of Elections Vice Chair Jamila Winder said. "We have increased our secure ballot drop boxes from 12 to 18."

One of those secure ballot boxes is inside 1 Montgomery Plaza, where Makhija placed his mail-in ballot. Tuesday is the first day to vote by mail.