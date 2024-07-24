Philadelphia made changes to mail-in ballots ahead of 2024 election. Here's what you need to know.

Philly made changes to mail ballots to make process smoother in November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election Day is 104 days away, and Pennsylvania officials are still changing mail-in ballots to ensure the process is smooth and secure. In a directive earlier this month, the commonwealth told counties to pre-print the entire year (2024) on the outer envelope, not just the 20, leaving voters to fill out only the month and the day. Voters will see that change in November.

Thousands of mail-in ballots were rejected in 2020, but Philadelphia commissioners say they're more prepared this time around. They've opted to punch a hole in the outer envelope so officials can ensure the yellow secrecy sleeve is enclosed.

According to Philadelphia City Commissioners, the three most common mistakes with mail-in ballots are:

Either forgetting to date the envelope or putting the wrong date

Not including the secrecy envelope

Forgetting to sign the outer envelope

Valerie Day says she's a lifelong Philadelphia resident and decided to become a poll worker a few years ago. She says she has to be at the polling place at 6 a.m. and stays there all day so she votes by mail. This past April, she says her ballot in the primary election was rejected.

"For the first time ever, I didn't sign the back of my envelope," Day said.

She said she received an email about the mistake, but it was too late by the time she contacted the right person.

"My vote did not count in April, not for the primary, but it's going to count now," she said.

City commissioners often rely on outreach groups to contact voters with rejected ballots. They also publish a list of names of people whose ballots are in jeopardy.

"If you see family or friends on that list, let them know," Philadelphia Commissioner Omar Sabir (D) said.

Sabir says the city is more prepared to count mail-in ballots than they were in 2020.

"We have a lot more experience than we had in the past," Sabir said. "We made technological upgrades to our system."

Officials expect fewer mail votes than they did in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia city commissioners recommend that you contact their office if you are notified about an issue with your ballot.

Philadelphians who requested a mail-in ballot can expect to receive it around late September. The ballots went out in 2020 at that time.

Anyone in Pennsylvania can apply for a mail ballot on the state website. The same goes for New Jersey and Delaware voters.