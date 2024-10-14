Trump, Harris each campaign in Pennsylvania with election 3 weeks away

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris campaign in Pennsylvania with election inching closer

Pennsylvania was back in the political spotlight on Monday night as both presidential candidates descended on the Keystone State.

Vice President Kamala Harris rallied with supporters in Erie, Pennsylvania, while former President Donald Trump was at a town hall at the Oaks in Montgomery County.

Trump was looking to pick up voters in a county President Biden handily won four years ago. Trump took a handful of questions from supporters -- focused on housing, inflation and immigration.

"First we're gonna close that border," Trump said. "And people are going to come in. You want people to come in. You need people to come in. People are going to come in legally. You know, it's so unfair."

Trump wrapped the event with 30 minutes of music from Elvis to Guns N' Roses and Pavarotti.

Across the state, Harris rallied with supporters in Erie, which is considered one of the bellwethers of Pennsylvania. The county broke for Trump in 2016 before bouncing to Mr. Biden in 2020.

On Monday, Harris vowed to restore abortion rights and laid out plans to cut the costs of things like healthcare and groceries.

"Look I'm gonna take on corporate price gauging," Harris said. "Like I did before, I'm gonna do it again. And give a middle-class tax cut to 100 million Americans."

With just three weeks until Election Day, expect Trump, Harris, their running mates and surrogates to keep a strong presence in battleground Pennsylvania.