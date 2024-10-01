Some mail-in ballot return envelopes may already be sealed, warns Pennsylvania Department of State

The Pennsylvania Department of State is warning voters that some of the return envelope mail-in ballots that have been mailed might already be sealed.

State officials announced this Tuesday afternoon and told voters to contact their county election office for the next steps.

"Due to the humidity much of PA is currently experiencing, some voters are finding that their mail-in ballots have the return envelope already sealed," state officials said on X.

If anyone has a sealed envelope, you can find your county election office on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania website.

The deadline to register to vote in the state is Monday, Oct. 21.

Pennsylvania voters who want a mail-in ballot have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, to apply for their ballot.

Recently, the state Supreme Court ruled that Pennsylvania voters who didn't write the correct date on their mail-in ballots could have them thrown out.