See where Philadelphia is opening satellite election offices this fall

By Alexandra Simon, Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Ahead of the November election, Philadelphia is opening 10 satellite election offices to target young voters and seniors.

These offices will be equipped to help people register to vote, update their voter registration, apply for and complete mail-in ballots, and assist with other election-related tasks.

"We want young people, we want enthusiasm about elections. We want to take care of our seniors. They are veterans and tax-paying citizens," City Commissioner Omar Sabir said ahead of the first satellite office opening.

In addition to the County Board of Elections office, below is a list of which satellite election offices are already open, and which districts will open their locations in the coming weeks:

County Board of Elections

Location: 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Room 140, Philadelphia, PA 19107  

Hours: Mon – Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sat – Sun: Closed

Phone: 215-686-7801

1st District

Location: 1835 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 215-686-7801

3rd District

Location: 4029 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104  

Hours: Mon – Fri: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 215-686-7803

4th District

Location: 5610 Lancaster Avenue, Unit 400, Philadelphia, PA 19131  

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 215-686-7804

5th District

Location: 2301 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132  

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8th District

Location: 5301 Chew Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138  

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Coming Soon

  • 2nd District
  • 6th District
  • 7th District
  • 9th District
  • 10th District
