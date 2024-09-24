See where Philadelphia is opening satellite election offices this fall
Ahead of the November election, Philadelphia is opening 10 satellite election offices to target young voters and seniors.
These offices will be equipped to help people register to vote, update their voter registration, apply for and complete mail-in ballots, and assist with other election-related tasks.
"We want young people, we want enthusiasm about elections. We want to take care of our seniors. They are veterans and tax-paying citizens," City Commissioner Omar Sabir said ahead of the first satellite office opening.
In addition to the County Board of Elections office, below is a list of which satellite election offices are already open, and which districts will open their locations in the coming weeks:
County Board of Elections
Location: 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Room 140, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hours: Mon – Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sat – Sun: Closed
Phone: 215-686-7801
1st District
Location: 1835 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: 215-686-7801
3rd District
Location: 4029 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Hours: Mon – Fri: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: 215-686-7803
4th District
Location: 5610 Lancaster Avenue, Unit 400, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: 215-686-7804
5th District
Location: 2301 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
8th District
Location: 5301 Chew Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Coming Soon
- 2nd District
- 6th District
- 7th District
- 9th District
- 10th District