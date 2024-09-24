See where Philadelphia is opening satellite election offices this fall

Philadelphia opens fifth satellite election office to help get residents registered to vote

Philadelphia opens fifth satellite election office to help get residents registered to vote

Philadelphia opens fifth satellite election office to help get residents registered to vote

Ahead of the November election, Philadelphia is opening 10 satellite election offices to target young voters and seniors.

These offices will be equipped to help people register to vote, update their voter registration, apply for and complete mail-in ballots, and assist with other election-related tasks.

"We want young people, we want enthusiasm about elections. We want to take care of our seniors. They are veterans and tax-paying citizens," City Commissioner Omar Sabir said ahead of the first satellite office opening.

In addition to the County Board of Elections office, below is a list of which satellite election offices are already open, and which districts will open their locations in the coming weeks:

County Board of Elections

Location: 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Room 140, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hours: Mon – Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sat – Sun: Closed

Phone: 215-686-7801

1st District

Location: 1835 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 215-686-7801

3rd District

Location: 4029 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Hours: Mon – Fri: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 215-686-7803

4th District

Location: 5610 Lancaster Avenue, Unit 400, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: 215-686-7804

5th District

Location: 2301 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8th District

Location: 5301 Chew Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138

Hours: Mon – Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat – Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Coming Soon

2nd District

6th District

7th District

9th District

10th District