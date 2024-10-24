Where do I vote in Philadelphia? Where to drop off your mail-in ballot, find your polling place location

Are you a Philadelphia resident and registered voter looking to make your voice heard? The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania has passed, but there is still time to request a mail-in ballot if you are registered.

Early voting is already underway in many states that offer the option with some states like Georgia expecting record turnout.

Tap here for more information on how you can vote early via a mail-in ballot at your county elections office in Pennsylvania.

Where do I vote? How to find your polling place in Philadelphia

If you want to vote in person on a voting machine, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day. This link on vote.phila.gov lets you find your polling place by typing in your address and pressing enter or clicking the search icon.

Once your property comes up on the map, scroll down the list (past "property assessments" and "deeds") to reach the "Voting" – section. Press the plus next to "voting" to expand the section and reveal your ward and division as well as the address of your polling place.

Make sure you write down or remember your ward and division, as some polling places cater to multiple and you will want to make sure you interact with the poll worker who has the poll book with your name in it.

Another option to find your polling place is to enter your address on the Pennsylvania Department of State webpage linked here.

Select Philadelphia for City and County

For Street name, add your street, e.g. "South Broad Street"

For House #, add the first number of your address, like 300, 500, 1776

Then type in your ZIP code.

Click the search button.

The site will then list your polling place with ward and division.

What do I do at the polling place?

Once you arrive, head to the poll workers responsible for the poll books for your ward/division. Electronic poll books were implemented starting with the 2023 primary. Poll books contain signature records of everyone who is voting so that no one votes more than once.

The state has electronic voting machines that vote on a paper ballot. The poll worker will give you a long, thin piece of paper that will be inserted into the voting machine. Ensure you're placing this piece of paper with the cut corner on the top, right side. You can then close the curtains in the voting booth, select your preferred language on the machine, and cast your ballot in private.

Philadelphia city commissioner Lisa Deeley (L) and deputy comissioner Nick Custodio (R) display a voting machine at the city hall in Philadelphia on October 24, 2022. - Philadelphia's 18 secure mail ballot drop boxes, positioned around the city, are monitored by security cameras and equipped with fire extiguishing systems to protect against tampering. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

When you're done, you'll have a chance to review the voted paper ballot, which will now appear in a clear preview window to the right of the machine. It will have your selections printed on it. If anything is wrong, you can press a button to "spoil" that ballot, meaning destroy or invalidate it. A poll worker will be notified and help you start over. Otherwise, press the OK button and your ballot will be placed safely in storage in the machine.

You can watch a video here on phila.gov that explains how to use the ExpressVote XL machine.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In Pennsylvania, you only need to show an ID to vote when you vote for the first time in your division since registering.

Several things qualify as identification: a Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID card, a U.S. government ID, an ID Card issued by any state agency, a U.S. passport, a student ID, or an employee ID.

If you don't have any of those, you can use other forms of ID if they include your name and the address where you are registered to vote. Those could be a voter registration card, a non-photo ID from the state, a non-photo U.S. government ID, a current bank statement, a utility bill or paycheck, a government check, a firearm permit or a U.S. Armed Forces ID.

Can I drop off a mail-in ballot on Election Day?

If you opt to vote via mail-in ballot, you can drop it off on Election Day as long as it is before polls close at 8 p.m. Ballots won't be accepted after 8 p.m. on Election Day no matter how they are postmarked.

Mail-in ballot drop boxes will be locked at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Where can I drop off my mail-in ballot in Philadelphia?

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

The county elections offices are not mind-readers. You need to update your voter registration if you move – sadly, the registration deadline for this election was Oct. 21.

If you moved and did not re-register, you will need to cast your ballot at your old polling place - or you could vote by mail, sending your ballot to the county elections office.

Address changes made more than 15 days before an election will take effect for that election. If there are 15 days or less remaining until the election, the address change will take effect for the next election.