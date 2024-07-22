Republicans haven't won Bucks County in a presidential election since 1988. Trump supporters hope to change that.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Donald Trump supporters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, said the news about President Biden dropping out has energized their base.

In the last several months, Republicans have added more than 3,000 new registrations, which pushes that party into the majority in Bucks County.

Republicans have built back strength in the suburban Philadelphia county and pushed their party into the majority by thousands of new registrations since just February.

"I've been getting requests from people. They want to door knock, stuff envelopes and make phone calls. Our base is energized and we have a plethora of volunteers who just want to get out there and get involved," said Ed Sheppard, who is with the Republican Committee in Doylestown.

Sheppard and his fellow supporters held a rally on Saturday and demonstrated along a roadside.

"We've seen Republicans coming together," he said. "We had a rally for President Trump on Saturday following the assassination attempt. Over 125 people came out showing their support for President Trump."

Presidential election results for Bucks County show the last time a Republican candidate carried the county was in 1988.

But people like Sheppard think issues like inflation might motivate voters.

"Staples like bread, poultry, flour, beef – they've gone up over 40%. People can't afford to eat, can't afford to feed their kids," he said.

Meanwhile, Mark Jerdan, a retired Philadelphia Police Officer and Trump supporter, said he was surprised President Biden dropped out. He thinks that will end up helping Democrats' chances.

"I've been hearing about it for a while, but I didn't think it was going to happen to tell you the truth," Jerdan said. "I think it has energized them. Democrats feel it's probably the right move though, so I can't say, I think it will be a tight race in all honesty."

Nothing is on the calendar, but Trump supporters said they would be shocked if his campaign doesn't make a stop in the Bucks County area as the campaign moves forward.