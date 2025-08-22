How to watch Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets preseason game, position battles, more
The Philadelphia Eagles will conclude the preseason tonight against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
While Philadelphia's starters won't see any game action, some key position battles are still underway before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.
Here's how to watch and what else you need to know.
How to watch Eagles-Jets preseason game
The Eagles' preseason finale against the Jets is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Birds fans can watch the game on NBC10, and Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will have the call on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Eagles fans living outside the Philadelphia region can watch the game through NFL+.
Players to watch in Eagles-Jets preseason game
Tonight's Week 3 preseason game against the Jets won't feature any of the Eagles' stars, but here's who to watch:
- Andrew Mukuba made some big plays in last week's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, but the starting safety spot alongside Reed Blankenship is still up for grabs. Mukuba and third-year safety Sydney Brown are battling for the starting role, but neither has decisively won the job in camp. Mukuba suffered an injury Tuesday and didn't practice Wednesday, so it's unclear if he'll suit up against the Jets.
- The Eagles wanted Kelee Ringo to take the leap and win the starting cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell, but the Georgia product had an up-and-down camp and preseason. Ringo didn't practice with an injury Wednesday, so his availability against New York is up in the air. Adoree' Jackson likely will be the starter next to Mitchell come Week 1 against Dallas. Jakorian Bennett and rookie Mac McWilliams will be worth watching in the final preseason game.
- The Birds made a trade with the Houston Texans this week and added former Alabama wideout John Metchie III. Johnny Wilson suffered an injury in practice Tuesday and is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle, a league source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia. Metchie should get plenty of action against the Jets, along with Ainias Smith and undrafted rookie Darius Cooper.
How to get Eagles-Jets tickets
With MetLife Stadium being a roughly one and a half to two hour drive north on I-95, Birds fans might make the trip to see their favorite team in action at an affordable price.
As of Thursday night, the cheapest tickets listed on Ticketmaster were $21.42.
Eagles-Jets betting odds
The Eagles are +1.5 point underdogs (-104) against the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook. They're +112 on the moneyline, and the over/under for the game is set at 34.5.