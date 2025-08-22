How to watch Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets preseason game, position battles, more

Jalen Hurts details where Philadelphia Eagles' offense is at as training camp wraps up

The Philadelphia Eagles will conclude the preseason tonight against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

While Philadelphia's starters won't see any game action, some key position battles are still underway before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Here's how to watch and what else you need to know.

How to watch Eagles-Jets preseason game

The Eagles' preseason finale against the Jets is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Birds fans can watch the game on NBC10, and Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will have the call on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Eagles fans living outside the Philadelphia region can watch the game through NFL+.

Players to watch in Eagles-Jets preseason game

Tonight's Week 3 preseason game against the Jets won't feature any of the Eagles' stars, but here's who to watch:

How to get Eagles-Jets tickets

With MetLife Stadium being a roughly one and a half to two hour drive north on I-95, Birds fans might make the trip to see their favorite team in action at an affordable price.

As of Thursday night, the cheapest tickets listed on Ticketmaster were $21.42.

Eagles-Jets betting odds

The Eagles are +1.5 point underdogs (-104) against the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook. They're +112 on the moneyline, and the over/under for the game is set at 34.5.