Johnny Wilson injury: Philadelphia Eagles WR to undergo season-ending surgery, source says

John Metchie III expands about role with Eagles after first practice since trade

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle, a league source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday. The Inquirer was the first to report the news.

Wilson suffered the injury at practice Tuesday and was carted off the field.

Wilson, who was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Florida State, was set to fill the bottom part of the team's wide receiver depth chart behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.

In Week 1 of the preseason, Wilson had a strong performance and hauled in three catches for 73 yards on six targets. Wilson played in 16 regular-season games with the Eagles last season and had five catches for 38 yards and one touchdown.

On Sunday, the Eagles added wide receiver John Metchie III in a trade with the Houston Texans to add depth at the position.

With Wilson out for the season, Metchie, second-year wide receiver Ainias Smith and undrafted rookie Darius Cooper will battle for final spots on the depth chart.

The Eagles will conclude the preseason Friday against the New York Jets and the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys is two weeks away.