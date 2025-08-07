For Philadelphia Eagles fans at preseason game, anticipation is building for regular-season action

South Philadelphia was buzzing for Thursday's Philadelphia Eagles game, despite it being the preseason.

"It feels so good to be back," said Tom Gearhart, who has been season ticket holder for more than three decades and never misses a chance to bring his beloved van out to tailgate with his friends and on this day, his daughter.

"The van was born in, I think, 2009. We decorated it, as you can see. It's got 40 years of posters in there, a lot of pictures, a lot of memories," Gearhart said.

Fan Malik Johnson is eager to make new memories with his sons in this new season.

"It's like Christmas … you can't wait, the anticipation, because we know we have a great team," Johnson said.

But the award for who traveled the farthest might go to Wibe Blokland from the Netherlands, who was taking in his first Eagles game.

"I met this amazing girl, Katie McGowan, and she is a big Eagles fan, and so that turned me into an Eagles fan immediately," Blokland said.

And even in Dutch, hearing "Go Birds" once again sounds really really good.

Many here are also already counting to the first official game on Sept. 4, four weeks from Thursday.

The Eagles won the game, 34-27.