Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 2: How to watch and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a win in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Atlanta Falcons tonight in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Birds escaped São Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1 with a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers as new running back Saquon Barkley erupted for three total touchdowns in his Eagles debut.

Barkley will get his first taste of the Philly fans inside the Linc as a member of the Eagles vs. the Falcons on Monday Night Football. Here's how to watch and what else you need to know.

How to watch Eagles-Falcons

The Eagles and Falcons' game will begin at 8:15 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN. Fans in the Philly market can also watch the game on 6ABC.

The game will also be on ESPN2 with the ManningCast with commentary from Peyton and Eli Manning.

Fans not in the Philadelphia market can watch the game on NFL+. If you're listening on the radio, tune in to SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling the game.

Eagles-Packers betting odds

For the second straight week, the Eagles are the betting favorites.

The Birds are -5.5 point favorites against the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 46.5 and Philly is -240 on the money line.

Eagles injury report

The Eagles will be without star wideout A.J. Brown, who suffered a hamstring injury in Friday's practice. He didn't practice on Saturday and the Eagles officially ruled Brown out on Sunday.

Brown, the team's top wide receiver, recorded five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Packers.

The Eagles also might be without rookie wide receiver Johnny Wilson. Like Brown, he's dealing with a hamstring injury. Wilson is listed as questionable for Monday night.

With Brown out and Wilson listed as questionable, the Eagles will likely call up veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell from the practice squad.

DeVonta Smith could be in for a big game with Brown sidelined.

Jahan Dotson, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Washington Commanders last month, will likely get more targets against the Falcons working as the team's No. 2 wideout than he did in the opener against Green Bay.

Here's the rest of Philadelphia's injury report from Sunday. Each player below was listed as a full participant:

T Fred Johnson (thumb)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand)

LB Devin White (ankle)

DT Milton Williams (foot)

G/T Tyler Steen (ankle)

Eagles honoring Nick Foles

Monday night won't just be special because it's Philadelphia's first game at the Linc. The Eagles are honoring the retirement of Nick Foles, the only quarterback to win the Super Bowl in franchise history.

Foles announced his retirement from the NFL last month after an 11-year career that included time with the Eagles, St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Foles had plenty of great moments through his time in Philadelphia, but his performance in Super LII vs. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be talked about amongst Birds fans for generations.

Jason Kelce returns to Lincoln Financial Field

Another Eagles great, Jason Kelce, will return to the Linc on Monday night as well, but it won't be in a Birds uniform.

Kelce will return for his new job with ESPN on "Monday Night Countdown," which previews Monday Night Football every week.

Kelce made his "Monday Night Countdown" debut last week for the San Francisco 49ers-New York Jets game and went viral after he forgot his shirt.

Kelce retired from the NFL in March after 13 seasons with the Birds.