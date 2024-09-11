Saquon Barkley named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after historic Eagles debut

Saquon Barkley scores 3 TDs in Eagles' win over Packers in Brazil | Digital Brief

Saquon Barkley scores 3 TDs in Eagles' win over Packers in Brazil | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saquon Barkley had a historic debut with the Philadelphia Eagles last Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil, and the NFL took notice. On Wednesday, Barkley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1.

Barkley, who left the New York Giants for greener pastures in Philadelphia during free agency, scored a hat trick and had 132 all-purpose yards in his first game with the Eagles.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Birds improve to 4-0 in season openers under head coach Nick Sirianni, as the Birds went on to a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Are you even surprised? 😤@saquon has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the week! pic.twitter.com/wJM4tkTg1Z — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2024

Barkley's three touchdowns in his Eagles debut were the most by a player in their first game with the team since Terrell Owens in 2004. Owens torched the Giants for eight catches, 68 yards and three scores in a 31-17 Eagles win on Sept. 12, 2004.

Barkley also became the first Eagle to have two rushing TDs and a receiving TD in a season opener since Eagles Hall of Fame running back Wilbert Montgomery in 1982. Montgomery ran for 63 yards on 15 carries and two scores and caught four passes for 99 yards and a TD in Philadelphia's 37-34 overtime loss to Washington on Sept. 12, 1982.

That's not all for Barkley. He was the first Eagle since Jordan Howard in 2019 (also against the Packers) with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD in a game.

Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley (26) catches a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. Gregory Payan/AP

The Eagles signed Barkley away from New York in free agency, inking the running back to a three-year, $37.75 million contract.

Barkley grew up in Lehigh County, played high school ball at Whitehall High, and then starred at Penn State. The Giants selected him second overall in 2018.