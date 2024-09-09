Former Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce forgot his shirt for his "Monday Night Countdown" debut

Jason Kelce takes down US Olympian Nicole Heavirland in arm wrestling match

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce made his "Monday Night Countdown" debut before the San Francisco 49ers-New York Jets game and went viral in the process.

The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center was forced to buy a shirt at the mall because he left his travel bag behind in a truck ahead of his trip to the West Coast.

"It fits my belly now, I lost a little weight but my [expletive] are still struggling," Kelce said.

"The fact that a Hall of Fame center can shop at Lululemon, that's big, man. That's a big accomplishment," said Ryan Clark, a former NFL safety and analyst on ESPN.

Jason Kelce, ESPN analyst, looks on before the New York Jets play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 9, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

Kelce officially joined ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" in May two months after he retired from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Eagles. Kelce will be on the pregame show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. leading into Monday Night Football through the regular season. He'll also be on the pregame show for ESPN's wild card and divisional playoff games at halftime during each broadcast.

Kelce won't have to travel too far next week for work.

The Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons next Monday in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field, so if Kelce forgets a shirt again, he would be able to run back to his home in Delaware County and grab another.