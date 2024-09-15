Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown out for Monday night against Atlanta due to hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be without star receiver A.J. Brown when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in prime time Monday night.

The team announced Sunday that Brown, in his third season with the Eagles, was downgraded to out for the game after hurting his hamstring at practice on Friday. Brown did not practice on Saturday, according to the Eagles.

Brown was initially listed as questionable in the team's injury report on Saturday night.

Jahan Dotson, a former first-round pick acquired in August from a trade with the Washington Commanders, is slated to take Brown's place on the roster for Philadelphia's home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The Birds are set to honor former Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles at the game as he officially retires from the NFL as an Eagle.

"I feel really good about Jahan. I feel really good about Jahan," head coach Nick Sirianni said. "First-round pick. Obviously we traded for him and feel really good about him. He's a smooth route runner. Everything like that."

The Eagles are coming off their season opener 1-0 after beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first game in Brazil, where Brown caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-10 in Week 1.

Back in April, Brown inked a massive contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2029 season. According to the NFL network, the three-year deal is worth $96 million and includes $84 million in guarantees.