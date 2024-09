PHLY Sports' Jon Marks on Saquon Barkley's impact on Eagles, overlooked Phillies moments PHLY Sports host Jon Marks joins Gallen of Questions to discuss Saquon Barkley's impact on the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line, overlooked Philadelphia Phillies moments of the past couple of seasons, and the rising costs of buffalo wings. Catch more episodes of Gallen of Questions every Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on PHILLY 57, streaming on CBS News Philadelphia and available on our YouTube channel.