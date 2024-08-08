Nick Foles, Super Bowl LII MVP, retiring from NFL as a Philadelphia Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who cemented his place as a certified Philadelphia sports legend after leading the Birds to victory in Super Bowl LII, will officially retire from professional football as a Philadelphia Eagle in September.

"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL," Foles wrote in a social media post. "It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing."

In a video shared with the post, Foles thanked NFL fans around the world for their support, but specifically singled out Philadelphia Eagles fans. "You truly made playing in Philadelphia the most special experience in my football career," he said.

Foles will officially retire from the NFL on Sept. 16, when the Eagles play their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Nick Foles scores a touchdown in Super Bowl LII. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle," Jeffrey Lurie, chairman of CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles said in a statement. "He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and of course, a Super Bowl champion. As important as he was under center, it was his positive demeanor, approachability, and kindness toward others that resonated with everyone and continues to speak to his great character. We congratulate the Foles family on Nick's celebrated career and retirement."

Foles, who the Eagles drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, was traded to the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015. He spent one season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 before returning to the Philadelphia in 2017 as a backup to quarterback Carson Wentz.

After Wentz tore his ACL that season, Foles stepped in as the team's starting quarterback and led Philadelphia to a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl in February of 2018.

During that game, Foles completed what's now known as the iconic "Philly Special" play, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

Nick Foles #NFL milestones and records



-- Highest completion percentage in NFL playoff history (68.1%)

-- One of only 3 QB with 7 TD passes and 0 INT in a game

-- Only QB with 7 pass TD and perfect passer rating (158.3) in a game

-- Highest completion percentage in game with 7… pic.twitter.com/Q9QDGUa3hZ — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 8, 2024

Foles himself called the play, suggesting "Philly Philly" to then-Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines with under a minute to go in the first half.

Throughout Super Bowl LII, Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 passing yards, had three passing touchdowns, one interception and a 106.1 passer rating. He went on to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Foles stayed in Philadelphia through the 2019 season before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent a season before going to Chicago from 2020-2022. He spent the final season of his career in Indianapolis but was released in 2023 after one season.

Fans react to Foles' retirement

Fans in South Philadelphia Thursday night described Foles' legacy in the city.

"He's a legend," Jennifer Brennan, of South Philly, said. "We love him. The city loves him, and we're happy to have him back."

"He had a pretty tough career, but it didn't really seem to knock him down, though," South Philadelphia's Brian Knowles said. "It's really nice to see that he's going to come back as an Eagle and retire as an Eagle."

Other fans said they'll always be grateful to Foles for what he did for the team.

"For generations before me — my parents, my grandparents — no one ever thought they would ever see an Eagles Super Bowl. So the fact that he was able to bring it, I mean, he'll always be a legend," Logan Joyce, of Wilmington, Delaware, said. "He'll always have a special place in my heart."