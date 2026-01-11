How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers today in wild-card round of NFL playoffs

Only eight teams have repeated as Super Bowl champions, and the Philadelphia Eagles will look to join that elite group of teams at the end of the playoffs.

The Eagles will begin their journey for another Super Bowl championship today vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles-49ers game on cable?

The Eagles and 49ers game will air on FOX, where Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call.

Where can you stream the Eagles-49ers game?

Eagles fans also stream the game in local markets on the FOX website and app. Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

Fans will also be able to watch the game through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles-49ers game start?

The Eagles and 49ers will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at the Linc in South Philly.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-49ers?

The Eagles are 6-point betting favorites vs. the Niners in the wild-card round.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-49ers

The chess match between 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Eagles defense coordinator Vic Fangio Can the Eagles and Saquon Barkley Speaking of injuries, the Niners and Eagles both have some big-name players with injuries heading into the wild-card round, but Philadelphia seems to be getting healthier. The Niners will be without defensive stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa vs. the Eagles. Warner's backup, Tatum Bethune, suffered a season-ending injury last weekend. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall are also both dealing with nagging injuries, which would be huge losses for the 49ers' offense. Linebacker Nakobe Dean All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson reportedly a game-time decision to play against the Niners.

Eagles-49ers postseason history

The Eagles and 49ers have only met two times in the playoffs. The last meeting happened in the NFC championship game in the 2022 season, where the Eagles defeated the Niners 31-7 before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. In that game, the 49ers were decimated at quarterback as Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffered injuries.

In 1996, the Eagles lost to the 49ers in the wild-card round.