Philadelphia bar Ladder 15 turns away San Francisco 49ers fans planning takeover before playoff game

A Philadelphia bar turned away a group of San Francisco 49ers fans looking to host a playoff takeover before the wild-card round game vs. the Eagles.

Ladder 15, which is located on Sansom Street in Center City, said in an Instagram post that Niners fans emailed the bar about hosting an event Friday night with roughly 100 to 200 people.

But the Philly bar declined their business. While it was "hard" to turn down the event as a business, they said it was a "no brainer" as a Philly sports fan in a post that has gone viral on social media.

"After very little consideration, we cannot in good conscience host anything that has to do with the 49ers," Ladder 15 wrote in an email response to the 49ers fan. "We're Birds fans til the end. We Bleed Green. We Back our team even when it comes at a cost. Only reason I wish you luck, is because the 49ers are going to need it. Enjoy your time in [the] City of Brotherly Love."

Maybe the Niners fans can head to the Hard Rock Cafe, where Washington Commanders' fans "took over" before last season's NFC championship game. In that game, the Birds dominated the Commanders in a 55-23 win en route to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The No. 3 seed Eagles and No. 6 seed 49ers will kick off at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.