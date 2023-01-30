Eagles' Haason Reddick dominates 49ers in NFC championship win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Haason Reddick has come a long way.

The Eagles' pass rusher and Camden native that walked onto Temple University's football team made several highlight-reel plays in Philadelphia's 31-7 victory over San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Reddick had three total tackles, including two sacks and a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the win.

But has it hit Reddick yet that he's going to the Super Bowl?

"Oh most definitely," Reddick said. "That's the only thing I've been thinking about."

Reddick made an impact early in the game versus the 49ers.

On San Fran's first offensive possesion, Reddick got a strip-sack on Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy that was recovered by the Eagles.

Initially, the play was ruled an incomplete pass, but officials reversed the call after head coach Nick Sirianni challenged the play.

The Eagles failed to score on the next drive, but the play by Reddick set the tone for the rest of the game after it sidelined Brock Purdy with an elbow injury and forced backup Josh Johnson into the game until he left with an injury as well.

"Yeah, you want to try to make the quarterback feel as uncomfortable as possible with everything, whether that's the fans and them making it loud, whether that's disguising the coverages or whether that's hitting him," Sirianni said. "You don't ever want anybody to get dinged or get hurt, and I hope he's okay, but it definitely did change the game."

Reddick also made a huge play late in the second quarter when he recovered Josh Johnson's fumble.

This time, the Eagles capitalized on Reddick's big play -- Boston Scott found the end zone four plays later to give Philadelphia a 21-7 lead.

Last week, Eagles fans were upset that Reddick got snubbed for a Defensive Player of the Year award nomination, but he doesn't pay much attention to that.

Even with 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, the likely DPOY, going against the Eagles on Sunday, Reddick just lets his play do the talking.

Reddick has come a long way since his Temple walk-on days, but he's hungry for more.

The job isn't finished.

"I think my play showed it today," Reddick said. "It is what it is. We're worried about bigger things. We're worried about going and getting a ring on our finger. That's what I'm focused on."