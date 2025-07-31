Eagles training camp heats up literally and figuratively as preseason opener nears

The heat and humidity were relentless on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex, but so were the Eagles. The Birds continued to grind through training camp with just one week to go before their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite the soaring temperatures, players stayed locked in. Tight end Dallas Goedert says days like this aren't just about conditioning; they build something even more important: chemistry.

"When it's severe heat like this, you get tired a little bit faster and you got to push through," Goedert said. "The good thing about football is we get to do it as a team. I feel like the tough days like today, when it's this hot, bring us closer together because we're all struggling out there together trying to fight through and give the best effort for the person next to you."

One of the most competitive position battles this camp has emerged at linebacker, where the Eagles have a mix of returning talent and promising youth.

Nakobe Dean, working his way back from a torn patellar tendon, was on the field early Thursday. Rookie linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. says Dean has already become a valuable mentor.

"I be picking his brain a lot. To get here and to see how much he's learned the game, he's willing to give me as a younger guy in the room," Mondon said. "Nakobe been great helping me out."

Another rookie turning heads is first-round pick Jihaad Campbell. Though limited while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, his athleticism and range have been hard to miss. Mondon sees similarities in their style of play.

"On the field, I feel like we have similarities to our game: both big backers," Mondon said. "Athletic, can move around well."

Second-year cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is confident this young defensive unit can evolve into something special, but says it'll take consistency and daily improvement.

"We can be great, that's the expectation. But we just got to get better each and every day," Mitchell said. "It's hot out here. We got to minimize mistakes and keep attacking the day."

On special teams, veteran kicker Jake Elliott shared his thoughts on the NFL's recent rule change, which makes the "dynamic kickoff" format permanent for the 2025 season.

One key adjustment: kickoff touchbacks to the end zone will now be placed at the 35-yard line, instead of the 30.

"We will definitely take a look at the preseason stuff and see what works and what doesn't and what we're comfortable with," Elliott said.

Eagles injury notes

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Zack Baun were held out of practice Thursday with lingering lower back issues. Linebacker Nolan Smith remains in concussion protocol.

The Eagles will host the Bengals in their preseason debut one week from now, and with position battles heating up and players pushing through the summer grind, anticipation is building in South Philly.