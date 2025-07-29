Full pads, scorching heat and a new Jalen-ism drops at Eagles training camp Tuesday

New Jalen-ism drops as the full pads come out at Eagles training camp

Scorching heat, full pads and there were no excuses at Philadelphia Eagles training camp Tuesday.

Oh, and a new Jalen-ism just dropped.

"Fatigue makes cowards of us all," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said Tuesday.

The Eagles moved up the start of Tuesday's practice due to extreme heat in Philadelphia. Day 5 of training camp saw the players break out in full pads for the first time, and a familiar face was there working with the team.

Nearly one week out from their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday was about setting the tone for what this season is about for the Super Bowl LIX champions.

"The last two days have been very challenging from a heat standpoint, and so everybody collectively as a group just continues to push through those things," Hurts said. "Control what you can. I think this is a good test and measure of where we are right now and where we desire to go."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs a drill during an NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP

That direction is forward for the Eagles, with the emphasis being to stay focused and not dwell on the Super Bowl season in 2024.

"Every team meeting, [head coach Nick Sirianni] says we will know what we're expected of, and the biggest thing is toughest and getting in shape," tight end Harrison Bryant, who signed with the Eagles in free agency, said. "Being in this heat and this weather in full pads, that's what we're doing, competing and getting in shape. That's what we did today."

Players are embracing the grind and competition, like second-year running back Will Shipley.

"Growing. I think I made strides from last year in terms of physicality, wanting to fill the hole, shooting and punching the hand," Shipley said. "Coach [Jemal] Singleton has done a great job with me. I just have to continue to grow, continue to get the reps, continue to get the experience just like everything else in my game and prove to everyone I can do it like I know I can."

A familiar sight was also at training camp Tuesday. Jason Kelce was back with the offensive line, sharing wisdom and stories with Tyler Steen and Cam Jurgens during drills.

"He's always welcomed here. He's part of us. He's part of our family," Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said. "When he has time, I always tell him get over here, help us, help these young players out. They get tired of hearing me sometimes."

"Jason, he knows what we're reaching. He knows what works best," Stoutland added. "To have a guy like that around and be able to talk to him — [center/guard] Drew Kendall, having a Jason Kelce, Hall of Famer, around to tap his brain. I told him if you let that guy out of here and you haven't asked him a dozen questions, you're crazy."

Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland speaks with players during an NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio began his press conference Tuesday by honoring his favorite Phillies player, Hall of Fame slugger Dick Allen. Fangio oversaw the NFL's best defense in his first year as DC in 2024, helping the Birds dominate the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. This year, he's leading a young defense.

Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who's on the practice field ahead of schedule, is impressing so far.

"He's making good strides, and if he can keep making those strides, I think he will be what we hoped he would be," Fangio said.

Second-year defensive back Cooper DeJean continued taking practice reps at cornerback and safety.

"We haven't had a ton of base snaps up to this point. I'd like to see him get some more and get him tested," Fangio said. "I don't know if he's ever been truly tested yet with a hard play."

Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean sings autographs for fans during an NFL football training camp, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP

For Hurts, each day of training camp is about outpacing the last.

"It's not about maintaining a pace. It's about doing whatever it takes to win, and that's something that evolves from year to year," the Super Bowl LIX MVP said. "So, I'll continue to have that approach."

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed his second straight day of practice with back tightness. Linebacker Zack Baun (lower back contusion) and EDGE rusher Nolan Smith Jr. (concussion) were also on the sidelines.

The Eagles don't practice Wednesday, but the team will hold a walkthrough.

The Birds' first preseason game is Aug. 7 against the Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.