High temperatures continue Tuesday in Philadelphia area, air quality alerts in effect

Our fifth heat wave of the summer is underway in the Philadelphia area, and it's only going to get hotter.

On Tuesday, the heat turns up even more with high temperatures across the region likely in the mid-upper 90s. The forecast Tuesday and Wednesday in Philadelphia is for a high of 98 degrees, which would tie the record for both days.

But what will it feel like? Along with the increasing temperatures, the humidity will also be on the rise, which will make it feel like anywhere between 100-105 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

When temperatures climb this high, it can be dangerous for anyone without adequate ways to stay cool and hydrated. As a result, the NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert through Wednesday evening. A few storms may fire up late Wednesday but there is a much greater chance of storms by Thursday. Those showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front that will put an end to this heat wave and usher in much cooler air by Friday.

Friday is the start of August, and the start of an extended cooler stretch of air bringing relief from the heat through the first week of August. Highs Friday and into the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Code Orange air quality alerts

The high temperatures combined with "low level smoke" led the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to issue a Code Orange air quality alert and "action day" for Tuesday in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.

The alert means groups such as children, those with respiratory problems and older people are vulnerable to pollution in the air and should limit time outside. The state is also asking residents to voluntarily help with pollution by driving less, refueling cars after dark and conserving electricity.

A Code Orange alert is in effect Tuesday in Delaware as well.

An air quality alert is also in place until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for Gloucester and Camden counties and northwestern Burlington County.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat. High 98, Low 75.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat. High 98, Low 77.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 83, Low 76.

Friday: Shower early. High 76, Low 70.

Saturday: Beautiful. High 81, Low 64.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High 83, Low 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 63.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast