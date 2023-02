School districts in Philly area making adjustments to schedule after Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sources told CBS Philadelphia that the School District of Philadelphia will have a two-hour delay Monday morning after the Super Bowl.

The district is joining a list of other schools in the area with school delays and closings.

All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13, 2023 – the day after the Super Bowl. Go Birds! pic.twitter.com/McKiFB4Ydi — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 8, 2023