Eagles fans will continue game-day superstitions on Super Bowl Sunday, hoping it'll lead to a Birds win

The countdown to Super Bowl LIX is on. The Eagles made it through the madness of opening night in New Orleans and they're now five days away from their Super Bowl re-match against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But this time around, some fans are a little more superstitious heading into the big game.

The Birds have flown south for the winter to try and win the second Lombardi trophy in franchise history, while fans are willing to sacrifice to make that happen.

"I would give up a lot! Maybe my Playstation," Michael Cogbill said. "Maybe my legos. Maybe my job here at city hall."

"Man, you can empty out my bank account at this point," Jon Rodebaugh said. "Anything man. We need anything."

But after a loss in Super Bowl LVII to Patrick Mahomes and company, some interesting game-day superstitions have developed.

"My family — we will sit in our exact positions that we won in 2017," Rodebaugh said.

"My super superstition — I wore the same jersey for both of them. So I'm trying to go for 2 and 1," Jason Urbiztondo said.

An Eagles fan's game-day fit is also important unless it hasn't brought you any luck.

"The only thing I did differently for the last Super Bowl is I wore Jerome Brown's jersey. I shouldn't have done that," Monte Bradley said. "Normally I wouldn't wear anything when we're playing. So every time I wear something we lose. So this time I'm wearing nothing but regular clothes. I don't want to be the reason why we lose."

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook said not eating during the first half is one of his game-day superstitions.

"During the second half, I'll start eating," Westbrook said. "But if things are going bad, let's say they'll have a couple of bad possessions in the first half, I'll have a chocolate chip cookie, only one."