Who will replace Kevin Patullo as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator? Here are 5 names to watch.

The Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo Tuesday following the team's early playoff exit in the wild-card round vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are five names to watch for the role as the team heads into the offseason in familiar territory — looking for another play-caller for Jalen Hurts.

Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll is a name Eagles fans know well.

Daboll, the former head coach of the New York Giants, was fired in November after a 2-8 start in the middle of his fourth season with the team.

In his time with the Giants, Daboll didn't have much success. They made the playoffs in the 2022 season and won a playoff game before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round. Overall, he went 20-40 as New York's head coach.

But Daboll does have plenty of experience working with quarterbacks, including Hurts. Daboll was the University of Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, where he coached Hurts. Daboll also knows Eagles running back Saquon Barkley from his time in New York.

Daboll, the NFL Coach of the Year in the 2022 season, also has worked with reigning MVP and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during the second quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ishika Samant / Getty Images

Mike McDaniel

Hiring Mike McDaniel could bring fresh and creative ideas to an Eagles offense that desperately needs an identity in the 2026 season.

McDaniel was fired by the Miami Dolphins after his fourth season with the team earlier this month, but he's one of the top offensive play-callers on the market.

McDaniel, a descendant of the Shanahan coaching tree, had a down year in Miami as the team lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill due to an injury and benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But in his first two seasons in Miami, McDaniel had one of the top offenses in the league. In 2023, the Dolphins ranked first in total offensive yards and second in total points.

McDaniel has already had a number of head coaching interviews, but he seems open to joining a team as offensive coordinator if it makes sense. He reportedly was set to interview with the Detroit Lions for their vacant offensive coordinator role. The Eagles' talented offense could fit that bill as well.

Kliff Kingsbury

Before the Eagles hired Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator for the 2024 season, they showed interest in Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury reportedly interviewed for the offensive coordinator job after the team fired Brian Johnson, but they hired Moore.

Kingsbury ended up becoming the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders for two seasons, but the two mutually agreed to part ways after the 2025 season.

Kingsbury has been interviewing for head coaching jobs around the league, but he's another name to watch as the Eagles look to hire an offensive coordinator, given his play-calling experience and time spent working Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Todd Monken

If the Eagles are looking for a Vic Fangio version of an offensive coordinator, former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be their guy. Monken is on the market after the Ravens fired John Harbaugh.

Monken, who will turn 60 in February, has more than 30 years of coaching experience and has been in multiple roles in the NFL since 2007.

Most recently, Monken spent the past three years with the Ravens, where the team had one of the top offenses in the NFL in his first two seasons in Baltimore.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

With the Ravens, Monken led an offense built around the strengths of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

Maybe he could bring a similar offense to Philadelphia built around Hurts, Barkley and the team's talented wide receivers.

Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski is likely to get another head coaching job as one of the top candidates on the market, but the Eagles could be interested in the two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

Stefanski, a Philly native who went to St. Joe's Prep and the University of Pennsylvania, was fired after spending six seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach.

In six seasons in Cleveland, Stefanski had a 45-56 overall record and the Browns made the playoffs twice.

Before he was the head coach of the Browns, Stefanski worked for the Minnesota Vikings in numerous roles, including as the team's offensive coordinator in the 2019 season.