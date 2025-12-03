Eagles OC Kevin Patullo addresses egging incident at New Jersey home

Kevin Patullo has a message for Eagles fans and the people who egged his New Jersey home last weekend. Criticize his play-calling and yell about his offense on the radio all you want, but leave his family out of it.

Patullo on Wednesday addressed the Nov. 29 home vandalism incident after the Eagles' 24-15 Black Friday loss to the Bears.

The Moorestown Police Department said Patullo's house was egged shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, hours after Eagles fans chanted "Fire Kevin" during the team's loss to Chicago.

"We all know part of our job is to handle criticism. It's perfectly acceptable to sit up here about what's going on, how to fix it, what we're going to do going forward. We know that," Patullo said. "But when it involves your family, obviously, it crosses the line. And so that happened. At this point, we just have to move on."

Patullo, in his first season as Eagles offensive coordinator but fifth in Philadelphia, called the egging an "unfortunate incident."

"Unfortunately, it happened. I've been here for five years now, and it's been awesome," Patullo said. "This is such a unique place to coach and play. It's very special. We've been to two NFC championship games. We've won at Lincoln Financial. The Super Bowl, the parade. It's an amazing atmosphere to be a coach and a player."

The 44-year-old said he and his family have had a "great experience" living in the area.

"Us as a family, we know we have to stick together," Patullo said. "To be honest, there's a lot of great people in the community. I have great neighbors. There's so many people who have reached out to my wife and I and our family. It's not anything or one specific person. It happened. We just have to move on from it at this point."