Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles to face Washington Commanders in Week 16 of 2025 season

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Author Jim Murphy shares backstory of "Inner Excellence," book A.J. Brown made famous
Author Jim Murphy shares backstory of "Inner Excellence," book A.J. Brown made famous 21:40

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. It will be a rematch of the NFC championship game from last season, but that could happen earlier in the season because the NFC East rivals play each other twice a year.

The game will air on FOX as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 20, that also features the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The Eagles will be on the road.

In last season's NFC championship, the Eagles rolled past the Commanders, 55-32, and Saquon Barkley, who signed a historic contract extension in the offseason, took his first carry of the game for a touchdown. 

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the Eagles will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Dallas Cowboys. On that night, another Super Bowl banner will be raised at Lincoln Financial Field with the team's hated NFC East rivals there to witness it. 

The Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX to win the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history as quarterback Jalen Hurts earned Super Bowl MVP honors

The Birds sacked Patrick Mahomes six times and prevented the Chiefs from a historic three-peat. 

The Eagles lost several players, especially on defense, in the offseason. But they still boast one of the best rosters in the NFL with their main core in place. They're currently the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LX on FanDuel Sportsbook

In the last month's 2025 NFL draft, the Eagles came away with a haul that included South Jersey native and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell and Texas safety Drew Mukuba. 

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.