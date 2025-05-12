Philadelphia Eagles to face Washington Commanders in Week 16 of 2025 season

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. It will be a rematch of the NFC championship game from last season, but that could happen earlier in the season because the NFC East rivals play each other twice a year.

The game will air on FOX as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 20, that also features the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The Eagles will be on the road.

In last season's NFC championship, the Eagles rolled past the Commanders, 55-32, and Saquon Barkley, who signed a historic contract extension in the offseason, took his first carry of the game for a touchdown.

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the Eagles will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Dallas Cowboys. On that night, another Super Bowl banner will be raised at Lincoln Financial Field with the team's hated NFC East rivals there to witness it.

The Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX to win the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history as quarterback Jalen Hurts earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

The Birds sacked Patrick Mahomes six times and prevented the Chiefs from a historic three-peat.

The Eagles lost several players, especially on defense, in the offseason. But they still boast one of the best rosters in the NFL with their main core in place. They're currently the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LX on FanDuel Sportsbook.

In the last month's 2025 NFL draft, the Eagles came away with a haul that included South Jersey native and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell and Texas safety Drew Mukuba.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday.