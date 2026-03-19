4 Democrats make their pitch to replace Rep. Dwight Evans in Philadelphia's 3rd district

One of Philadelphia's seats in the House of Representatives is up for grabs in 2026, and with two months to go until the primary election, Democratic candidates are trying to stand out in what's shaping up to be a crowded field.

Rep. Dwight Evans announced late last year he will not seek re-election — leaving Pennsylvania's heavily Democratic 3rd Congressional District wide open for the first time in nearly 10 years.

That has candidates hitting the campaign trail and making their case directly to voters for this election.

Inside Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church Wednesday evening, hundreds packed the sanctuary for a candidates' forum hosted by Pastor Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller. For nearly two hours, candidates answered tough questions from the community.

Many attendees say the forum helped them make up their minds.

Four candidates were part of the forum conversation surrounding the race:

State Rep. Morgan Cephas

State Sen. Sharif Street

Dr. Ala Stanford

State Rep. Chris Rabb

Dave Oxman suspended his campaign hours before the forum and backed Stanford. Candidates addressed major concerns impacting the district, including education, health care, economic opportunity and global conflicts.

All sought to outline why they believe they are best suited to represent a district that spans West Philadelphia, parts of Center City, and North Philadelphia.

Waller emphasized the urgency of this moment and the kind of leadership voters should be looking for.

"We need someone who can speak up — we need someone who is unafraid," Waller said. "We've seen what Dwight has done, so we know what it takes — and I believe any of those four have it."

Evans has represented the district since 2016, but his impact stretches back decades with a prior career in the state legislature. Community leaders credit him with supporting Black-owned businesses, driving economic development and investing in schools and housing.

He endorsed Stanford when she announced her campaign last fall.

Now, voters will decide who carries that legacy forward. The primary election is set for May 19.

With no incumbent in the race, this contest is expected to be one of the most competitive and closely watched races in the region.

The Democratic primary winner is likely to succeed in a November general election in this district, which went 88% for Kamala Harris in 2024. Republicans did not run a candidate in 2022 — a Socialist Workers Party candidate received about 12,000 votes in that year's general election — and Evans ran unopposed in 2024.

The 3rd district covers West and Northwest Philadelphia, North Philadelphia neighborhoods west of Broad Street like Nicetown-Tioga and Strawberry Mansion, and South Philadelphia neighborhoods including Grays Ferry, Point Breeze and Pennsport.