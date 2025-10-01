Dr. Ala Stanford announces run for Congress in Pennsylvania's 3rd District, endorsement from Rep. Dwight Evans

Dr. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon and founder of the Black Doctors Consortium, Center for Health Equity and R.E.A.L. Concierge Medicine, announced her campaign for Congress on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Stanford, a Philly native, is expected to hold a formal in-person announcement with family and supporters in East Germantown at her childhood mentor and elementary school principal's home, a news release said.

Her campaign released a video Wednesday called "Do the Work," an introduction to her candidacy that covers Stanford's upbringing in North Philadelphia — born to a 14-year-old mother and raised in Section 8 housing — and her journey to becoming a doctor after facing roadblocks and rejection.

"I graduated from Penn State, entered med school, and became the first Black woman pediatric surgeon fully trained in the U.S.," Stanford says in the video.

Stanford is running for the U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Dwight Evans, who announced he would not run for reelection. Evans said in a statement that he endorses Stanford.

Her website states that she gained international recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a grassroots organization with her pediatric surgery practice that focuses on communities that lack access to care and resources.

Stanford was appointed by President Joe Biden as the Mid-Atlantic regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"The Black Doctors Consortium, founded by Stanford, provides COVID-19 testing and healthcare services to underserved communities in Philadelphia during the height of the pandemic," the website says.

Stanford's website also says R.E.A.L. Concierge Medicine offers a boutique 21st-century approach to medical care while keeping privacy and discretion in mind.

Stanford held an event in August 2024 at the Kimmel Center for the release of her book, "Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude and a Surgeon's Fight for Health Justice."

A primary care clinic in her name, Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, opened in 2021 in North Philly. In the same year, she was recognized for her efforts in the midst of the pandemic. Stanford was honored with the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award and was saluted at a Philadelphia Flyers game for her contributions.

The 3rd district covers West and Northwest Philadelphia, North Philadelphia neighborhoods west of Broad Street like Nicetown-Tioga and Strawberry Mansion, and South Philadelphia neighborhoods including Grays Ferry, Point Breeze and Pennsport.

"Dr. Stanford was born and raised in Philadelphia, and like so many of our neighbors, she faced significant challenges growing up, but every step of the way, she overcame those challenges, succeeded through hard work, and never forgot where she came from," Evans said in his endorsement. "At this moment in history, Congress needs more fighters to push back against this administration and I know Dr. Stanford is ready to represent Philadelphia and be that champion for the people of this city and the region."