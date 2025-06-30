Democratic U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans announces he won't seek re-election in 2026

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2026, setting up his retirement after a 45-year career. The Democratic Congressman said he plans to finish serving his current term, which ends in January 2027.

Evans, 71, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 after serving 36 years in the Pennsylvania House.

Last year, Evans suffered a minor stroke that prevented him from voting throughout much of the year.

"Serving the people of Philadelphia has been the honor of my life," Evans said in a statement. "I remain in good health and fully capable of continuing to serve. After some discussions this weekend and thoughtful reflection, I have decided that the time is right to announce that I will not be seeking re-election in 2026. I will serve out the full term that ends Jan. 3, 2027."

"I am deeply proud of what I have been able to accomplish over my 45 years in elected office — from revitalizing neighborhoods block by block to fighting for justice, economic opportunity, investments in infrastructure and education," Evans added. "I cannot express the gratitude that I have for the trust that voters put in me as their voice in both state and federal office. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to serve as their advocate in government."

Evans was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1980, where he served for over three decades, from 1981 to 2016. During his time in the state House, Evans became the first African-American chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

In 2016, Evans was elected to serve Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, which was later redistricted as the 3rd District. The 3rd District includes Northwest and West Philadelphia and parts of North, South, Southwest Philly and Center City.

In a statement, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia said Evans' "deep commitment to our community made a lasting mark on Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.:

"Philadelphia only gets to send two of its citizens to Congress. For the last decade, I've had the honor of serving alongside my friend and colleague, Congressman Dwight Evans," Boyle, a Democrat, said. "As fellow members of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, we've worked very closely to deliver for our city and fight for working families across the country."

"Dwight is more than just a colleague — he's a lifelong public servant," Boyle added. "From the classroom to the state legislature to the halls of Congress, he has dedicated himself for a half-century to the city we both love. His deep commitment to our community made a lasting mark on Philadelphia and Pennsylvania."