Six-week dry period expected to come to an end in Philadelphia area with rain

Six-week dry period in Philadelphia region expected to come to an end with rain

Rain is expected starting Sunday in the Philadelphia area for the first time in six weeks and many people say it can't come soon enough.

"It's been a while that's for sure," Owen Maguire said.

For some, it's still hard to believe how long it's been since it rained.

"It's crazy how long it's been dry," said Ken Cahill of Broomall.

Lance Hannum added, "I haven't seen this ever in the fall."

And the effects of the dry conditions haven't been hard to miss.

"I was trying to grow some grass this fall. It has not worked very well," said Cahill.

Grass is one thing, but the extensive dry spell has also damaged crops and frustrated farmers.

The conditions have led to multiple wildfires, which have prompted drought warnings. And some businesses have been impacted.

"I do gutters. It's actually putting a little dent in the business," said Maguire who works for a gutter cleaning company.

The incoming rain is welcome news but it also comes with a warning.

"This first rainfall after a significant amount of dry time will kick up oil and fluids on the roadways and couple that with fall leaves and it will be a very slick situation," Jana Tidwell of AAA.

Tidwell said possibly causing a situation similar to black ice. "Motorists need to be cautious out there," she said.

Still, after weeks without it, some said the rain can't come soon enough.

"Sometimes I hate the rain but when you haven't had it this long. You need it," Maguire said.

And if things don't get better soon, we could see more drought warnings or even emergencies.