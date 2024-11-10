Increasing clouds with rain in the evening and overnight in Philadelphia on Sunday

More dry conditions led to more wildfires across the area with New Jersey seeing several plumes that reached as far north as NYC. Thankfully, we'll see some relief, with rain returning Sunday late afternoon through the evening.

Rain on Sunday means we'll see the first measurable rainfall since the end of September!

This storm looks like it will hold together and deliver an end to the record 42-day rainless streak we are currently in.

The massive system has already delivered feet of snow to areas across the Rockies into New Mexico; while we won't have even a fraction of the moisture to work with, some areas could see 0.25" to 0.75" of rain when all is said and done Monday morning.

Forecast: Clouds will spread across the area Sunday and light showers are possible between 4-6 p.m. The air in place overhead is still very dry so it may take a few hours to see anything hit the ground. Periods of steadier rain are possible between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday with several waves of showers crossing the area.

Monday morning's commute looks dry, with most of the precipitation out of the area before 7 a.m.

While the amounts expected aren't much, they will at least help firefighters with the wildfires in New Jersey and help settle the dust across the region. Even better news is a second chance of rain on Thursday of next week, although right now that doesn't look like it'll be much.

Temperatures will also be on the decline. Gone are the summer-like temperatures. Instead, we will hover near or below average in the 50s during the day and 30s at night. That is where we should be at this time of year.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Finally some rain. High of 62, low of 37.

Monday: Sunny and mild. High of 71, low of 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 55, low of 50.

Wednesday: Sun, few clouds. High of 53, low of 33.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High of 55, low of 33.

Friday: Sunny skies. High of 62, low of 40.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High of 63, low of 40.

