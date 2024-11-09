Crews responding to major brush fire on Neversink Mountain near Reading, Pa.

Crews are responding to a large wildfire on Neversink Mountain in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning.

Images from the Fire Alerts of Berks County Facebook page showed a line of flames along the mountain, which sits to the southeast of Reading and is visible from the iconic Reading Pagoda.

Residents were told to expect a smoke smell and a visible glow on the horizon.

Maps show smoke from Reading wildfire

Our NEXT Weather radar map from Saturday shows winds are carrying smoke from the fire south. You might also see smoke heading your way if you're south of the Pheasant Run wildfire burning in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Wind directions might shift in the future, so stay with our team for the latest.

"This is going to be a major incident with the potential to last over a week," the Birdsboro, Pennsylvania Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook.

The fire broke out as much of the Northeast United States, including the Philadelphia region, deals with elevated fire conditions spurred by severe or even extreme levels of drought. The Philadelphia region has gone 41 days without rain, with Sept. 29 being the last measurable precipitation.

"There have been multiple large brush fires in Southeastern Pennsylvania recently," Birdsboro OEM said. "This is a direct result of the drought conditions. We remain under a burn ban and red flag warning. Fires will readily start from nearly any source and with the winds, will spread rapidly."

Over in New Jersey, the state forest fire service was battling several major wildfires across the state, particularly in South Jersey. In North Jersey, fires in the Palisades spewed smoke across the Hudson River to New York City.