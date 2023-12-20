Philadelphia's Drexel University under investigation by Department of Education for alleged discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's Drexel University is currently under investigation for alleged discrimination on campus by the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

The investigation under Title VI for "discrimination involving shared ancestry" into Drexel opened on Monday, Dec. 18, according to the OCR's website.

The exact details of the investigation remain unclear at this time, but it comes as other schools in the Philadelphia region, including the University of Pennsylvania, Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania and Rutgers University, are under investigation in the DOE's antisemitism and Islamophobia probe as the war between Hamas and Israel continues.

Drexel didn't provide any details about the investigation in a statement to CBS News Philadelphia:

"Drexel University is committed to ensuring a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students, faculty and professional staff. Drexel does not tolerate acts of bias, discrimination and harassment and will fully cooperate with the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights in its investigation."

Earlier this month, Penn's former president, Liz Magill, resigned following her comments during a hearing on antisemitism in Congress. The comments by Magill led to protests on campus and one Penn donor threatening to pull a $100 million donation.

Magill wasn't the only one to resign, either. Scott Bok, the Chair of the Board of Trustees, also put in his resignation on the same day as Magill.

Dr. J. Larry Jameson was named the interim president to replace Magill, while Julie Platt was named interim chair of the Board to fill the void by Bok.