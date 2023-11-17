UPenn, Lafayette College among 7 schools in Education Department's antisemitism, Islamophobia probe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The University of Pennsylvania and Lafayette College are among seven schools being investigated by the United States Department of Education over incidents of alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The investigation, launched under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, involves five cases of antisemitism and two cases of Islamophobia, according to a news release. The Department of Education said the investigation is part of the Biden administration's plan to combat rising reports of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Israel-Hamas conflict.

The other schools being investigated are Cornell University, Columbia University and The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York, Wellesley College in Massachusetts and the Maize Unified School District in Kansas.

"Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are -- or are perceived to be -- Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release.

Penn claimed in a statement to CBS Philadelphia that it's taking "clear and comprehensive action to prevent, address, and respond to antisemitism, with an action plan anchored in the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism."

"We have received the letter from the Department of Education and look forward to cooperating fully with the Department," a Penn spokesperson said. "President Magill has made clear antisemitism is vile and pernicious and has no place at Penn; the University will continue to vigilantly combat antisemitism and all forms of hate."

Last week, Penn president Liz Magill reported two antisemitic incidents. Magill said in a letter to the university community on Nov. 6 that staff members -- specifically in Penn Hillel and Lauder College House -- received threatening antisemitic emails. Then on Nov. 9, Magill said antisemitic messages were projected onto several campus buildings.

In early November, Penn said it would be implementing new preventive measures to fight antisemitism on campus after a student was taken into custody in September for causing a disturbance during the student-led Jewish organization's morning prayer service.

A spokesperson for Lafayette College told CBS Philadelphia the college was notified Thursday by the Office for Civil Rights.

"We do not know why the OCR decided to include the College in this investigation. To the contrary, as recently as last week, students of differing views shared a peaceful gathering on campus to honor all those who have died in the recent violence in the Middle East," the spokesperson said. "This event was typical of how our campus community has acted with care and kindness during this time. The College maintains a firm stance against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hate speech of any kind."

The Education Department said it will post a list of K-12 schools and colleges involved in investigations for possible discrimination on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics on a weekly basis online.

The seven schools face the risk of losing federal funding and will also receive recommendations from the Education Department once the investigations conclude.